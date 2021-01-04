Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.00 ($115.29).

CON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

FRA:CON opened at €121.25 ($142.65) on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1-year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

