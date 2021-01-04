Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $14.31. 293,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.