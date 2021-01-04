Contrasting AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVROBIO and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

AVROBIO currently has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.75%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.97%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.24 MeiraGTx $13.29 million 43.76 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.18

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65% MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats AVROBIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

