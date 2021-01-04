Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 22.06% 8.75% 0.84% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 21.65% 7.69% 1.06%

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 2.33 $14.72 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $80.13 million 3.20 $18.40 million $1.70 13.53

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 05, 2020, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

