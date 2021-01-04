Contrasting Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and BrightSphere Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.10 $272.34 million $2.69 10.42 BrightSphere Investment Group $819.50 million 1.83 $223.90 million $1.77 10.62

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% BrightSphere Investment Group 20.95% 80.30% 10.42%

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BrightSphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.79%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Federated Hermes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.