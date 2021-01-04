Contrasting Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inphi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential downside of 32.71%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Inphi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 11.39 $29.52 million $0.40 143.40 Inphi $365.64 million 22.87 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,674.50

Daqo New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inphi beats Daqo New Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

