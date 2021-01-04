Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. Convatec Group has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

