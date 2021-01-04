Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 598749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

