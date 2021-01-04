Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $156.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.55 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $830.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $932.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.66. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

