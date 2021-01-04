CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Hits $58,885.73

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CorionX has a market cap of $58,885.73 and $8,631.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

