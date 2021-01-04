CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Brokerages predict that CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $7.43 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

