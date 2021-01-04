CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.81.

CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

