Cortex (CTXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

