CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.32

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get CorVel alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $88,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,737,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $273,104.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,606.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,116. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.