COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.55

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CICOY. Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

