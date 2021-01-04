Cosmos Price Tops $5.67 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00018383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $639.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,079.19 or 1.00777910 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,057,364 coins and its circulating supply is 208,272,761 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.