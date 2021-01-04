COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Down 37.6% Over Last Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 90.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $908,778.40 and $54,292.00 worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $21.30 or 0.00065516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

