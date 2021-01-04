COVER Protocol[old] Price Reaches $120.82 (COVER)

COVER Protocol[old] (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 679.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. COVER Protocol[old] has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $81,122.00 worth of COVER Protocol[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVER Protocol[old] has traded up 592% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol[old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.82 or 0.00388551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

COVER Protocol[old] Coin Profile

COVER is a coin. COVER Protocol[old]’s total supply is 54,238 coins and its circulating supply is 42,657 coins. COVER Protocol[old]’s official Twitter account is @CoverProtocol

COVER Protocol[old] Coin Trading

COVER Protocol[old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

