Craig Hallum Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. ValuEngine cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE PD opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,910,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

