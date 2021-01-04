Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $120.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $120.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.68.

AAPL stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.41. 134,520,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

