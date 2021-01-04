Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $235.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $235.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $222.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.10. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

