Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

EPA:STM opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.08. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

