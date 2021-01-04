Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

EPA:STM opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.08. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

