Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$162.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $162.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $73,878,311. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NIKE by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

