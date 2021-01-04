Credits Price Down 12.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $87,609.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

