CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,197.00

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 3,166 ($41.36), with a volume of 82487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,058 ($39.95).

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,052.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,930.71. The company has a market cap of £25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

