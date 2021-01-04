Critical Contrast: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) vs. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gray Television alerts:

This table compares Gray Television and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.80 $179.00 million $1.27 13.90 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.83 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96% ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gray Television and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.