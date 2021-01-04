CROAT (CROAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, CROAT has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $132,787.53 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,494,852 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

