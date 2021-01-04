Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.17

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

COIHY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.