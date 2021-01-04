Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 9.7% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.61. 6,072,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,912,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24,579.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

