Crown Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $13,156.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,393.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.74 or 0.01286498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00217578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001589 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,316,723 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.