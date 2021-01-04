Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.82. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.