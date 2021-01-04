Crust (CRU) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00012996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $1.06 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.