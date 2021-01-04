Crust Price Hits $4.11 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Crust has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $1.06 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00012996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.