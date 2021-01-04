Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.05. 841,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 661,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

