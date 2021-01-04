Crypto.com Coin (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120.06 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $120.06 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.93 or 0.02172316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,521,461,186 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx, HitBTC, Bithumb Global, Bibox, Bittrex, Huobi Global, Fatbtc, Upbit, Dcoin, DigiFinex, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, BigONE, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, BiteBTC, Indodax, OKEx, Bithumb, GOPAX, CoinTiger and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.