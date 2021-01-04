Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Huobi Korea, OKEx and KuCoin. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $107.28 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $700.59 or 0.02153116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,521,461,186 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Fatbtc, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, Bibox, Dcoin, DDEX, KuCoin, BigONE, OceanEx, DigiFinex, Upbit, Bithumb, CPDAX, IDEX, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

