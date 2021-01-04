Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 109.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $540,923.76 and approximately $5,941.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00280870 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026137 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

