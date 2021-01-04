CryptoAds Marketplace Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $88,769.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 175.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00313787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00515593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00269877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049839 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.