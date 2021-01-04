Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $27.80 million and $10,816.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

