CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.94. 348,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

