Curio (CUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,909.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $74,909.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

