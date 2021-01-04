Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.23

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a market cap of $531.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $4,417,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

