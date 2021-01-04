Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.23

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $531.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

