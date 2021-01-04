CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $203.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.61 million and the lowest is $196.10 million. CURO Group posted sales of $302.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $849.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $856.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $924.72 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

