(CUS.TO) (TSE:CUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

(CUS.TO) (TSE:CUS) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. 13,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 271,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

(CUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CUS)

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).

