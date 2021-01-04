CustomContractNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 85.5% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $33,545.95 and approximately $67.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00483724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.