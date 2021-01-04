CVCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,329.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $39,329.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

