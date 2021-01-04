CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,536.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and last traded at GBX 1,521 ($19.87), with a volume of 60108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,502 ($19.62).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,398.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.43.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

