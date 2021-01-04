CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.