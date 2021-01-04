CyberVein (CVT) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. CyberVein has a market cap of $124.23 million and $7.17 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.